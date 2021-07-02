Angie Henry, 64, of Waldo passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.
She was born on December 21, 1956 in Magnolia to the late Rhea Stringer and Wanda Lee (Carmack) Stringer. She was a member of Brister Baptist Church and dedicated her life to her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Angie was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Debbie Stringer Thornsberry.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, John Henry; her daughters, Jennifer Rhea Hanson and husband Andy and Tiffany Neill Newton and husband Kyle; eight grandchildren, Sophia Hanson, Marena Hanson, Lillian Hanson, Mary Ella Hanson, Jackson Newton, Sophia Newton, McKayla Newton, and Connor Newton, all of Waldo; two brothers, Damon and Debbie Stringer of Fayetteville, Marty and Shanna Stringer; two sisters, Kinie and David Head, Beckie Paskewitz, all of Mena; mother-in-law, Martha Henry of Waldo; and a host of extended family of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Brister Baptist Church with funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Eric Goble officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Head, Lucas Head, Kyle Newton, Andy Hanson, Zach Phillips and Jerome Davis.
Memorial donations may be made to Brister Baptist Church, 3711 Highway 79 South, Emerson, Arkansas 71740.
