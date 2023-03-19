Barbara Ann (Dorris) Brigham Cox, 70, of Waldo passed away Saturday, March 18, 2023 in the home.
Barbara was born on February 7, 1953 in Camden to the late Junior and Pauline (Porter) Dorris. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a wonderful homemaker and loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 24 years, Billy R. Brigham; son, Billy Brigham, Jr.; and sister, Hazel Love.
She is survived by her children, James R. Brigham, Jason A. Brigham, Ben A. (Ashley) Brigham, Amy (Mark) Massey, and Laura Brigham, all of Waldo; 14 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; brothers, Jessie Dorris and James Dorris of Camden; and former husband, Johnny Cox of Stephens.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the ACTS Church in Stephens with a funeral service following at 2 p.m. with Pastor Anthony Needham officiating.
Burial will follow in Riddick Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Riddick Cemetery, 3105 Hwy 57, Stephens, AR 71764.