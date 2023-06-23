Joe Hoyle, 86, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023 in Taylor.
He was born January 11, 1937 in Georgetown, TX to the late Clifford Ray (Red) and Mary Bell (Hill) Hoyle. Joe was raised in Georgetown, the middle son in a family of five boys.
He and Martha married in 1962 and raised their family in Taylor. He was a honest and hard working man that rode bulls for a living as a young man and spent long hours behind the wheel of a truck to support his family. He was born and raised in Texas, but he called Arkansas home.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Hoyle; grandson, Zac Hoyle; his parents and four brothers, Bill, Boog, Douglas and Donald Hoyle.
He is survived by his four children, Terri (Greg) Simmons, Debi (Neil) Tietjen, Bruce (Nanette) Hoyle and Scott (Christy) Hoyle; seven grandchildren, Stephanie Wallace, Blake (Tas) Bird, Jaci (Chad) Poindexter, Riley Hoyle, Tanner Hoyle, Shaylee Hoyle and Jack Hoyle; two step-grandchildren, Mallory Reeves and Bradley Reeves; six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; as well as many extended family members.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Sharman Cemetery with Bro. Michael Launius officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Jack Hoyle, Shaylee Hoyle, Tanner Hoyle, Riley Hoyle, Jaci Poindexter and Blake Bird.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Willie B Randle and Ashley (Neicie) Fruge for their love and laughter as well as Enhabit Hospice and Summit Health for their comfort and care.
In lieu of flowers, always be honest and put your family first.