Cherol Jane (Drake) Gunnels passed away Friday, November 12, 2021 in Houston at the age of 69.
Jane is survived by her husband, James Gunnels; three children, C.J. Pisani (Adam), Jessica Gunnels (David), and Amanda Burka (Eric); five grandchildren, Hudson, Addison, Haydon, Emma and Sarah; and brother, Larsen Drake (Beth).
Jane met her husband of 47 years in high school and they both graduated from Louisiana Tech University. She and James have three children and built a loving family together. Jane had a love for teaching. Throughout her career she applied her patience and creativity to help children actively learn and grow. She loved her family and friends dearly and was always first to lend a helping hand. She saw the beauty in nature, gardening, travel and was passionate about her pets and all animals.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Larsen Drake and Cherol-Loy Drake; and infant son, James Gunnels.
A visitation will take place at Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Antioch East Baptist Church in Magnolia.
A celebration of life will be held at her former place of employment, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Richmond, TX at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made to the Citizens for Animal Protection (CAPS), 17555 Katy Freeway Houston, Texas 77094 or a charity of your choice.