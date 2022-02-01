Sid Nalls, 67, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022 at his home.
Sid was born on May 1, 1954 in Little Rock. He worked many years in the oilfield starting as a worm and worked up to the position as toolpusher for several drilling and well service companies, including Shuler Drilling Company, Therral Story Well Service, and Reliance Well Service.
He also worked as an apprentice electrician for B & D Electric in Stamps and H & F Electric in Magnolia.
Sid was a caring and honest man, who had a big heart. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Daniel and Virgie Novaline (Nall) Morris; and his sisters, Brenda Louise Burns and Debra Nalls.
Sid is survived by his wife, Beth Nalls; son, Wayne Nalls Jr.; daughter, Shannon Duncan and husband Chip Ray, all of Magnolia; grandchildren, Desiree Morris and husband Joey of Aiken, SC, Dalton Adams, Dallas Nalls and Sidney Wayne Nalls III and wife Cierra, all of Magnolia, great-grandson Lucas Wayne Adams of Dallas, and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Lydesdale Cemetery with Pastor Leroy Martin officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lydesdale Cemetery, 290 Columbia Road 455, Magnolia, AR 71753.
Pallbearers will be Brian Brown, Wayne Nalls, III, Dallas Nalls, Dalton Adams, James Lambright and Chip Ray.
