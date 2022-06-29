Don Atkins, 87, of Taylor passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home, surrounded by family.
Don was born on May 10, 1935 in New Orleans and attended the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Magnolia. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a 1st lieutenant and was a pilot for rescue, troop transport, and cargo helicopters during the Vietnam War. He also served in the United States Navy. After his military service, he was an airline pilot for Braniff-Piedmont and US Air Airlines.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin Camille De St. Germain and Dorothy Marie (Peddicord) Atkins; and a sister, Diane De St. Germain Thomas.
Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Helen Atkins of Taylor; children, Shawn Atkins (Doris) of College Station, TX, James Arthur Atkins (Mindy) of Fort Mill, SC, and Michelle Germain Atkins of Taylor; brothers, David Atkins of Forestburg, TX, Bobby De St. Germain of Gulf Shores, AL, and Alvin De St. Germain of Marrero, LA; sisters, Yvette De St. Germain Pohlmann of Carriere, LA and Debbie Atkins Griffin of Sherman, TX; grandchildren, Chance William Atkins (Sara) of Houston, TX, Hutton Tate Atkins of Fort Mill, SC, Laura Marilyn Atkins of Austin, TX, Addison Elizabeth Atkins and Neely Reed Atkins of Fort Mill, SC; and great-grandson Pierce William Atkins (“The Great One” -- Don’s name for his eight-month-old great grandson!) of Houston. He leaves behind many sweet friends that he loved just like family.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Enhabit/Encompass Hospice, 128 N. Washington, Magnolia, AR 71753.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.