Mother Ernestene Watson-Payne departed this life on Friday, December 17, 2021, at her residence in Waldo, surrounded by her family. She was born on January 11, 1938, to Mergine Watson-Howell and Melvin Watson Sr.
Mother Payne attended Waldo’s Westside High School. She worked at Peace Flooring Mill for several years. Mother Payne’s strong work ethic allowed her to hold numerous other jobs to help provide for her family.
She was a member of St. John No. 2 Baptist Church for several years until she relocated to Muskegon, Michigan. While in Michigan, she reunited with her high school sweetheart, Joe Willie Payne. They married and, to this union, she gained a godson. Together with her husband, Mother Payne joined Phillip Chapel A.M.E. Church in Muskegon. She enjoyed working in many capacities with her husband while at the church.
After the death of Mother Payne’s beloved husband, she moved back to Waldo and reunited with St. John No. 2 Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Hal Prevoe. She later moved her membership to True Worship Mission under the leadership of Pastor Joyce Easter, where she remained until her passing.
Mother Payne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joe Willie Payne; one daughter, Peggy Ann Watson; one son, Richard Ray Cazy; one sister and two brothers.
She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Theresa (Eddie) Berry of McNeil; sons, Jerry Gantt and Stanley Watson Sr. of Waldo and Earnest Lee Joshua of Magnolia; Mother Payne was given the opportunity to adopt her very own grandchildren, Terikas Mixon of Waldo and Shirmekas Doss of Loves Park, IL. She is also survived by sisters, Estene (Rev. T.W.) Adain, Lula Briggs, Gladys Ford, Lillie Bell (Lenwood) Dunn, Ora Radford, Mary Smith, and Bobbie Jean Roy, all of Waldo, Pecola Woods of TexARKana, Sandra (Supt. Lennie) Clemons and Monica Love Hunter, both of El Dorado; brothers, Wiley Watson of Milwaukee, WI; Melvin Watson Jr. Nelson Watson Sr., Clifton Hunter, Lemond Hunter, Michael Hunter, Derrick Hunter, and Lee Andrew Hunter, all of Waldo. She loved all of her grandchildren, but there were two who held a special bond with her, DeQuarius Hayes and Christian Smith. She also leaves her special, long-life friend, Mildred Henderson (Road Dog) of Waldo; two godchildren, Cassandra Briggs-Williams of TexARKana, and Robert Roundtree of Muskegon, MI; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends who will miss her dearly.
A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia. Burial will follow at Smith Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Rev. Joyce Easter will be the eulogist.
Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, December 21, at Reed Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
