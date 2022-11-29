John Cooper, 69, of Magnolia passed away Monday night, November 28, 2022, at Wadley Regional Medical Center in TEXarkana.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC, in Magnolia.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 4:15 pm
