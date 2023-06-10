Judy Andrew Pine, 78, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, June 8, 2023 at her home.
Judy was born on January 5, 1945 in Fairmont, MN to the late Dean C. and Anna S. (Damstedt) Andrew. She received her BA degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah in 1966. She was president of her own business, EPES Testing, Inc., an educational development testing company.
Judy was a longtime faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Magnolia Ward, where she served as organist, Young Women president, Relief Society president, and Primary president and teacher.
Judy was a huge supporter and volunteer for the Columbia County Animal Protection Society (CCAPS).
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Carl Pine; and daughter, Lisa Pine.
She is survived by her children, Becky Pine of Mesa, AZ, David (Melody) Pine of Krum, TX, Melinda (Craig) Citro of Buffalo Grove, IL; Matthew (Virginia) Pine of Sandy, UT, Cyndy Pine of Magnolia, Annmarie Pine of Mesa, AZ; grandchildren, Anna Pine and Sarah Pine of Sandy; brother, Larry (Trisha) Andrew of Saratoga Springs, UT; and a host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023 at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Pres. Terry Stratton officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home Inc. in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Missionary Fund, 2504 Pearce, Magnolia, AR 71753 or Columbia County Animal Protection Society, P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, AR 71754.