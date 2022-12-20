Funeral services for June Richeson Taylor, 88, of Shreveport, formerly of Taylor, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the First Baptist Church of Taylor with Bro. Randy Wilson officiating.
Interment will follow in Taylor Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill, LA.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at First Baptist Church, Taylor.
Mrs. Taylor was born on June 29, 1934 to Leon and Nitice Clary Richeson in Taylor. She passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Shreveport.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, Taylor and was homemaker. She was a wonderful mother and the sweetest person to everyone.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary A. "Toni" Taylor of Shreveport, LA; brother, Leon Richeson of Midland, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Lincoln Taylor; and sister, Nadine Richeson.
Pallbearers will be Richard Thomas, Ronnie Thomas, Mark Richeson, Jonathan Montgomery, Josh Wilson, and Chase Robinson.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.