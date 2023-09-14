Linda Francis Matthews, 78, of Magnolia passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at her home.
She was born January 1, 1945 to the late Walter Gilbert Hudson, Sr. and Willie Mae (Weaver) Hudson and attended Pentecostals of Magnolia Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Larry Matthews; and a brother, Butch Hudson.
Linda is survived by her four sons, Gwin McLeod, Allen McLeod, Wesley Matthews and Chris Matthews; a sister, Twyla Shackleford; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.