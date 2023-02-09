Raymond Allen Kimbell, 85, of Magnolia passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at Little River Nursing Home in Ashdown.
Raymond was born on September 25, 1937 in Waldo to the late Aubrey Lee and Ruth (Young) Kimbell. He was a machinist for 40-plus years for Spencer-Harris of Arkansas, Inc. He enjoyed music, singing, hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Men’s Tuesday Morning Prayer Breakfast Club. He was a member of the Country Cousins Band where he sang each song from his heart and frequently shared his favorites from Marty Robbins and Johnny Cash. The band was his "other family.” He was passionate about deer hunting and received 26 Triple Trophy Hunting Awards. Teaching others to enjoy hunting came naturally to him.
Raymond was a longtime faithful member of Antioch East Baptist Church and served as choir director for many years. Sharing God’s grace and blessings with everyone was the most important thing in his life. He truly never met a stranger.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Carole Sue Kimbell; and brothers, Richard Kimbell and Ronald Kimbell.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Karen and Keith Mitchell of De Queen and Penny and Robert Smith of Russellville; grandchildren, Toby (Sara) Hedge of Springdale, Tanner Hedge of Rogers, Tabitha (E.O.) Ochoa of De Queen, Alisha (Sam) Linares of Winthrop, J.C. (Emily) Mitchell of Delight, Erin (Wyatt) Johnson of De Queen, Chase (Brittany) Smith of Russellville, Aaron (Melissa) Smith of Orlando, FL, and Haley (Casey) Hawthorne of Dover; great-grandchildren, Elliott and Anna Hedge of Springdale, Alexander and Natalie Ochoa, and Paisley Johnson of De Queen, Raylee and Calvin Mitchell of Delight, coming soon Gabriel Linares of Winthrop, Barrett, Jett, and Stella Smith of Russellville, Austin and Andrew Hawthorne of Dover, and Asher Smith of Orlando. He is also survived by special sister-in-law, Sue Kimbell of Camden, and brother-in-law and close friend, Tommy Daniel of Magnolia.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 12, 2023 with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. at the Antioch East Baptist Church with Bro. Ron Owen and Bro. Tim Wooley officiating.
Burial will be at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Toby Hedge, Tanner Hedge, J.C. Mitchell, Esteban Ochoa, Chase Smith and Aaron Smith.
Karen and Penny thank everyone at Little River Nursing Home in Ashdown and Southern Caregivers in Magnolia for loving their Daddy with unlimited joy and compassion.
Raymond was an active blood donor and his family would like donations given to Life Share Blood Center in his memory. LifeShare, Attn: Developmental Department, 8910 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71106.