On November 13, 1978, Reginald Dereal Ellis, affectionately known as “Reggie,” was born in Magnolia to Tommy Dereal Ellis and Laverne Banks Ellis. Reggie transitioned from this life on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock.
Reggie received his formal education in the Magnolia School District. He was a 1997 graduate at Magnolia High School. While in school, he enjoyed playing the positions of defensive end and defensive tackle on the football team. His defense was unmatched on the field during his heyday. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Reggie was active duty until his honorable discharge.
Upon returning to his hometown, Reggie pursued a career in law enforcement. He began as an officer with the Waldo Police Department. Later, he had the opportunity to serve the county as deputy with Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Reggie eventually went back to work at Waldo after working for the county. He moved career locations again and became an officer for the Stephens Police Department, and ultimately ending up working as an officer for Magnolia Police Department. Reggie briefly changed career paths by working for Firestone in Prescott as an operator in the Seam Tape Department. Reggie was given the chance to come back to his passion with law enforcement as deputy with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office where he was employed at the time of his passing. His highest accomplishment was serving as chief of police in Waldo.
Reggie’s most noteworthy personal achievements were created during his union with his former spouse LaRita Hester-Wincher. Their names are Kadence and Jaxson -- his legacy.
Reggie possessed a quiet disposition but was a friend to many. Many have spoken of how friendly and helpful he was. One noted that he was always professional and always had a smile on his face and their enjoyment of working with him. He will truly be missed in all the lives he touched.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Laverne Ellis, and both his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Those left to cherish his memories are his treasured children, Kadence Ellis and Jaxson Ellis; sister, Jennifer Ellis; nieces and nephew, Shanara Ellis, Shakyla Ellis and Keano (Shakavea) Ellis; stepbrothers, Anthony Reed and Antonio Harris; a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 12, 2023, at First Baptist Church in Magnolia. Burial will follow at 23rd Psalms Cemetery with honors presented by the Arkansas Sheriff’s Association Honor Guard, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Elder Leroy Martin will be the eulogist.
Visitation will be through 5 p.m. Saturday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia, Arkansas.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.