Dora Marie Smith, 54, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the Springs Nursing Home in Camden.
Dora Marie Smith was born on May 22, 1968 in Stephen to Lee Grady Smith and Selestine Jones.
She gave her life to Christ at an early age at the Cedar Grove Baptist Church. She later became a member of True Word Ministries in Camden. Dora worked as a CNA/caregiver for over 20 years until her health would no longer allow her to do so. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and going fishing. Most of all, she loved being with her daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren. To know her was to truly love her.
Dora was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Grady Smith, Selestine Jones and her adopted mother, Hazel Jones; four brothers, Robert Jones, Calvin Smith, Bob Smith and Earl Lee Smith; and two sisters, Leila Joe Smith and Tameka Smith.
She leaves to cherish her memories fiancé Herbert Leaks; one daughter, Teadra (Michael) Dixon of Prescott; a daughter she helped raise as her own, Eddie Mae (Terry) McGill of Hope; eight grandchildren, Markel Haynie, D'Asia Haynie, Michael Dixon Jr., Erik Haynie Jr., Zavion Dixon, Devin Dixon, Destiny Dixon and Spring McGill; five great-grandchildren, Ja'Karri Haynie, Ashton Haynie, Synai Davis, Jordyn Haynie and Jayden Haynie; four sisters, Tracy (Willie) McBride of McNeil, Gloria Smith (Charles) of Willisville, Travisteen (Dwayne) Robinson of Little Rock, and Eunice Flowers; two brothers, Ricky (Betty) Jackson of Stephens and Mitchell Smith, also of Stephens; two aunts, Velma (Rickey) Beasley of Stephens and Eary Brown of Hope; two goddaughters, Tarneisha Porchia of Mesquite, TX and Latavia Nixon of Prescott; a special uncle, Thoma Todd of Stephens and a host of other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Stephens. Bishop Robert E. Arnold will be the eulogist.
Everyone is required to wear a mask.
