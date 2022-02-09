Lee James Curry Sims, 69, of Stephens passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
He was born on May 2, 1952, to the late Vergie Mae Curry and the late James Sims Sr. in Stephens.
Lee James was preceded in death by his parents; both maternal and paternal grandmothers; five aunts; and six uncles.
He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Monaleto (Monica) Iverson Sr. and Vertrina Sims Dean, both of Rockford, IL; aunt, Annie Mae Smith of Waldo; four sisters, Ella Blackmon and Stella Whiteside, both of Rockford, IL, Catherine Curry of Camden, and Corean Harper of Magnolia; six brothers, Robert Sims, James Sims and John Ed (Cindy) Harper, all of Rockford, IL, Robert (Debbie) Harper and Early Ray Harper, both of Magnolia, and Billy (Cameshia) Harper of Camden; one great uncle, Oliver Flower; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; special friend, Shirley Adams; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A graveside celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Seminary Cemetery in Stephens under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.