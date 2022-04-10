Rudolph John Eichenberger, 80, of Magnolia passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Wadley Regional Medical Center in TEXarkana.
Rudy was born on June 10, 1941, in Pawnee City, Nebraska, to Rudolph and Mildred (Dezort) Eichenberger. He was a lifelong educator. He graduated as valedictorian of his high school class at Pawnee City High School in 1959. He attended Peru State College in Nebraska, graduating with high honors in 1964. He went on to receive his master’s degree in science from Emporia State College in Kansas in 1969. He received his doctor of physics degree in 1972 from Northern Colorado. He taught at Eureka College until 1981 when he was hired by Southern Arkansas University. He was a well-respected, energetic, and brilliant physics professor at SAU. He was also a huge supporter of various departments and programs with the university.
Rudy was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of 57 years, which he met in 1969 while attending Emporia State College, Sharon (Miller) Eichenberger; and sister-in-law Lesa Eichenberger.
He is survived by his brothers, Robert and wife Judy of Talmadge, Nebraska, Arnold of Pawnee City, Nebraska, and Daniel of Burchard, Nebraska; and many nephews, nieces, colleagues, and friends.
A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 13 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with funeral services to follow at 10 a.m. with Bro. Jeremy Langley officiating.
A burial will be in the Salem United Church of Christ Cemetery in Steinauer, Nebraska under the direction of Wherry Mortuary in Humboldt, Nebraska.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Dan Dykema, Dr. Del Duke, Dr. Debe Kincaid, Dr. Abdel Bachri, Dr. Trey Berry, Dr. Hasan Shehada, Dr. David Rankin, Josh Kee, Dr. David Ashby, Harry Kolb, and Michael Boyd.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southern Arkansas University Foundation, P.O. Box 9174, Magnolia, AR 71754.
