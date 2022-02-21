On Monday, February 14, 2022, God called Larry Charles Jacobs home to heaven.
Larry C. Jacobs was born in Buckner June 12, 1953 to Abe Dockery and Ruby Jacobs. Larry was a member of the St. John Baptist Church in Buckner. He was a faithful and dedicated member until God called him home.
Larry was a man that was loved by many. He loved his family. He touched the lives of many with jokes, words of wisdom, and encouragement. Larry served from 1979 to 1992 as a member of the United States Army.
Larry, also known as Jake, was a jack of all trades. Larry’s hobbies included fishing, hunting, riding horses, cooking, watching westerns, cheering on his favorite football team, the Los Angeles Raiders, and boxing. He also loved listening to jazz music. Larry worked as a juvenile probation officer, where he made a great impact on people’s lives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby Jacobs and Abe Dockery; grandparents, William and Ella Jacobs; brothers, Kenny Berry, Dale Jacobs, Otis Berry, Abe Dockery Jr. and Steve Dockery; sisters, Michaela Dockery, Carolyn Dockery-Logan and Ruby Forte; granddaughter, Micahia Jacobs; nephew, Josten Trevino; and nieces, Adrian Jacobs-Wyatt and Carla Oliver.
He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Shameka (Adolphus) Gant and Alexis Jacobs (Byran) Jones; son, Larry Jacobs; two stepsons, Christopher Easter and Kevin Jacobs; daughter-in-law, Tawona Jacobs; significant other, Doris Hill; two sisters, Joann Henry and Willie Marie Black; three brothers, Curtis Hudson, James Dockery and Ben Dockery; nine grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at St. John Baptist Church in Buckner.
Celebration of life services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Hamilton-Davis Chapel in Stamps, with burial to follow with military honors at Buckner Community Cemetery in Buckner under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
The Rev. Wesley McDuffie will be the officiant. The Rev. Charles Cooper will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.