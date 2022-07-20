Paul Drew Elmore, 82, of Palacios, TX passed away at his home on Sunday, July 17, 2022.
He was born on January 4, 1940 in Waldo to the late Alonzo Byron Elmore, Jr. and Marie Aurelia Gill.
Paul graduated from Ferriday High School then enlisted in the United States Army, where he served 20 years. He earned an associate degree before going to flight school to become a Cobra attack helicopter pilot. After retiring from the Army, he began a second career as an automobile agent in Copperas Cove, TX, for 24 years. Throughout his life his hobbies included scuba diving and sky diving, and rose to become an instructor in both fields.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Dr. Alonzo Byron Elmore Sr. and Anna Drew Elmore; brothers, Duard and Larry; and sisters, Mary Callicutt and Pat Watson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ola Mae Chandler Elmore. Paul and Ola have three children, Curtis Paul Elmore and wife Christina, Karen Elmore Lindeman and husband Billy, and Carl Douglas Elmore and wife Lynn. He is survived by seven grandchildren, Julia Leigh Shipley and her husband Nick, Dana Morris and her husband Duriel, Kimberly Aurelia Cloer and her husband Dale, Cooper Warren Carlton and his wife Kasey, Natalia Christina Martinez and her husband Miguel, Cecilia Tomes Cleveland and her husband Cody, and David Elmore; nine great-grand children, Avery, Brooke, Sterling, Kenlie, Cammie Mae, Colt, David, Krista, and Major; and one great-great grandchild, Olivia.
Private memorial services will be held with military honors at a later date. An oak tree will be planted with his cremains on the family ranch.
CLICK HERE to express condolences online.
Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home, Palacios, TX, 361-972-2012