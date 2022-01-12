Jean Drake, 88, of Waldo passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia.
Jean was born on December 1, 1933 in Magnolia to the late Odie Bell and Allie (Crumpler) Caldwell. She was a longtime member of the Mount Vernon Community Church where she served for many years as treasurer. She was a founding member and office manager for the Lakeside Water Association.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Vernell Woodul and George “Buddy” Caldwell.
Jean is survived by her husband of 64 years, James Drake Jr. of Magnolia; sons, Mike Drake and wife Jacqueline Yeager Drake of Waldo and David Drake and wife Karen of Virginia Beach, VA; sister, Nan Gee of Magnolia; grandchildren, Sarah Marek of Tomah, WI, Ashley Jones of Newport News, VA, Amber Drake of Williamsburg, VA, James B. Drake and wife Kennedy of Pensacola, FL, and Justin Drake of Virginia Beach, VA; eight great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Mount Vernon Community Church with funeral services following at 2 p.m. with Bro. Johnny Marlar officiating and Bro. Jimmy Walker assisting.
Burial will be at the Mount Vernon Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mount Vernon Community Church or the Mount Vernon Cemetery, 2611 Columbia Rd 52, Waldo, AR 71770.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or to share a memory.