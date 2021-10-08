Betty Allen (Little Gus) passed away on October 7, 2021.
She was born on October 22, 1934 to John and Perley Bradshaw of Gum Springs. Betty was a graduate of Arkadelphia High School. Following her marriage to Bill Allen, they moved to Waldo, where he was a math teacher and principal of the high school. After moving back to Bismarck she began employment as a supervisor for the Levi Strauss Company. Betty was also the owner of The Blossom Shop in Arkadelphia until it was destroyed by a tornado.
She volunteered at the Central Arkansas Development Council Senior Center, where she was later encouraged to join the staff and was a “Star” ball player. Until her illness, she was employed at the center in Arkadelphia.
When not making wedding cakes and floral arrangements, you would find her out on her riding mower manicuring her two-acre yard.
Betty was a member of the De Roche Missionary Baptist Church for 50 plus years where she volunteered at church camps, Vacation Bible Schools, and provided meals and floral arrangements for many, many activities. She was a member of the Eastern Star.
Betty’s travels with her family took her around the world to Europe, Asia and the Caribbean. She enjoyed dancing and went a couple of times a week to the Arkadelphia Senior Adult Center and to the American Legion Hall in Malvern.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Rose Coston and Ruth Eastlund; brother, James Bradshaw; and granddaughter, Lori Allen.
She is survived by two children, Diane Allen Smith (Walter “Bubba”), and Greg Allen (Debbie); grandchildren, Jeremy Allen, Meredith Smith Caver and Will Smith; three great-grandchildren, Andrew, Kate, and Louis Caver; one sister, Ora Patton of Arkadelphia; and one brother, George Matt Bradshaw of Hot Springs.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, October 8 at Welch Funeral Home in Arkadelphia.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Welch Funeral Home, Arkadelphia, with Bro Chris Morrison and Dr. Walter Smith officiating.
Memorials may be made to De Roche Missionary Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.