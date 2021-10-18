Graveside services for Ms. Pamela J. McWilliams, 68, will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Atlanta Baptist Church Cemetery, Atlanta, AR, with Rev. Andrew Abshire officiating.
Interment will follow under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home of Haynesville, LA.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Bailey Funeral Home, Haynesville, LA.
Pamela Jean McWilliams was born on November 26, 1952 to Billy Jean McWilliams and Dorothy McWilliams in Magnolia. She passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Heritage Nursing Home in Haynesville, LA.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, Gastol and Thelma McWilliams, and Smead and Louise Story McWilliams; great grandparents; and a special aunt, Helen Manning.
Those left to cherish her memories are daughter, Allison Anglin Mills and husband Lee; granddaughters, Bayli Phillips and Chloe Bailey, all of Magnolia; great-grandson, “her little man” as she called him, Levi Scott Phillips; one sister, Thelma “Sissy” Thompson of Haynesville; brother, Kevin McWilliams of Siloam Springs; aunt, Venna Willis of Waldo; nephew, John Christian and wife Michelle of Odessa TX; great niece, Olivia Christian of Odessa, TX; lots of cousins; and a “sister of the heart” for 50 years, Pam S. Golding of Moss Bluff, LA.
The family thanks Dr. Samuel Abshire, Heritage Nursing Home and staff, and Regional Hospice for the loving kindness and care shown to her.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Atlanta Baptist Cemetery Association, 15221 Hwy 98, Magnolia, AR 71753 or charity of the donor’s choice.
