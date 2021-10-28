Clara Mae Mullins, 66, of Magnolia (Village community), passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs.
Clara was preceded in death by her parents, Colonia and Clara Hildreth Harris; brothers, Almond, Donald, and Jimmy Harris; sister, Peggy Harris; niece, Ashley Thomas; and grandson, Daren Marlow.
She is survived by her husband, Hollis Mullins; two sons, Edward Johnson and Tony Smith of Magnolia; one daughter, Itera Harris of Magnolia; bonus daughters, CaTena Mullins of Pine Bluff and Jordie (Samuel) Marlow of Sherwood; bonus son, Hollis (Sidney) Mullins Jr. of Nashville; grandchildren, Jasnee Harris, Antonio Weaver, Marshaden Wilbourn-Halton, Tyrese Mullins, Whittneay Mullins, Hollis Mullins III, and Olivia Mullins; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Paul Harris of Magnolia and Ronn Harris of Bossier City, LA; three sisters, Cindy (Dewayne) Burkett of Independence, MO; Allison White of Los Angeles, CA; and Faye Anderson of Houston, TX; one uncle, two aunts, and host of nieces and nephews.
Clara Mae was never too busy or too tired to participate in the lives of her children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, godchildren, and great grandchildren. There was always room at her table or on her porch for her family, her friends and even the friends of her friends – especially the “Golden Girls.” If you were ever blessed to share space or time with her, you know that caring for others was the story of her life.
She brought joy and hope to many people. She was loved by many and blessed us all. She will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, October 29, at Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery in Village under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
