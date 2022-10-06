Michelle Cochran Baker, 67, of Magnolia passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home.
She was born November 18, 1954 in Vermont, TX to the late Edgar Bryan Cochran and Editha Lola (York) Cochran.
Michelle was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Dennis Leon Cochran.
She is survived by her son, Dennis Zongker and fiancé Jennifer Shull of Stewardson, IL; daughter, Carrie Ann Oliver of Hooks, TX; brother, Richard Cochran of Macedonia; grandchildren, Charlotte Zongker, Cheyanne Zongker, Danny Oliver and Chase Oliver, and one arriving in May of 2023; nephews, Jeff Cochran and Chad Cochran; niece, Christa Cochran Mosley; and a host of extended family and friends.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book or share a memory.