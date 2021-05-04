James Lee “Jody” Moore was born September 10, 1947 in Emerson (Atlanta) to the union of Hershell and Ethel Mae Easter Moore. He departed this life on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at his home.
James was one of five children. James joined Mt. Israel CME Church at any early age. He later joined Spirit Led Fellowship Church until his health failed. James was drafted into the United States Army on May 14, 1969. His rank was an E-4. He earned the following medals: National Defense Service, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. After his honorable discharge, James started work at Williamson Exxon as a manager and mechanic until he later retired. In 1990, he decided to open his own TV shop as Jody’s TV Repair. He worked as a TV repairman until his health failed. Felicia, “Fluffy,” was the daughter he depended on for everything. James was a devoted father and a hard worker.
James was preceded in death by both parents; one sister, Christine Scott; three brothers, Hershell Moore Jr., Travis Moore, and Archie Moore; and one niece, Kathy Moore.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories, two loving daughters, Felicia Williams (Lahaven), to whom he gave the nickname “Fluffy,” and Jamiya Kimble, both of Magnolia; one son, Michael Williams (Ashley) of Orlando, FL; four grandchildren, Dyrrell and Aliyah Ford, both of Magnolia, Laquaven and Nahaven, both of Dallas; one great-grandson, Darrion Ford of Little Rock; two sisters-in-law, Mary Moore of Dallas, TX and Mary Lou Moore of Magnolia; his caregiver, Latoyer Willis; a host of nieces, nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, friends, and relatives; and one special friend, Loretta Wheeler.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
A graveside celebration of life with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, at 23rd Psalm Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home.
Rev. Billy Williams will be the eulogist.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask during visitation and service hours.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.