Kelly Bourdier Jr., 69, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at the Ochsner LSU Health Center in Shreveport, LA.
Kelly was born on March 29, 1953 in Magnolia. He was a retired offshore heliport operator for Shell Oil Company and served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. He had a love for music and enjoyed the sport of target shooting and was a gun enthusiast.
Kelly was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Kelly Bourdier Sr.; stepmother, Del Bourdier; and stepfather, Bert Owens.
He is survived by his mother, Mildred “Mickie” Owens of Magnolia; stepbrother, Ralph Ray and wife Candy; a host of cousins; and very special friend, Jennifer DeSoto of McNeil.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2023 at the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with Ernest DeSoto officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to the Columbia County Animal Protection Society (CCAPS), P.O. Box 2003, Magnolia, AR 71754.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia, AR.