Mark Anthony Easter, 52, of Magnolia passed away Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 at his residence from injuries suffered in a house fire.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, January 20 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Waldo under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Rev. Stevy Gardner will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.