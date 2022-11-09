Ernestine Mullins Boone, 80, of Smackover died Thursday, October 20, 2022.
She was born April 18, 1942.
On August 19, 1966, Ernestine united in holy matrimony to Robert Lewis Boone. From this union was born a son, Rolando (Jennifer) Boone.
Her family, especially her grandsons Roshard, R.J. and Romahd, held a special place in her heart. While she was able, she never missed an important event that had anything to do with her grandchildren.
Preceding Ernestine in death were her parents, Sterling Mullins and Lettie Mae Mullins; her husband, Robert Lewis Boone; her brothers, Robert Lewis Boone, Earvin Mullins and Alvin Mullins; and her sisters, Lucy White and Velma Hildreth.
Surviving her departure with cherished memories are her son, Rolondo (Jennifer) Boone of Smackover; her sister, Dorothy (Robert) Tolerson of Newport; her sisters-in-law, Anna Ruth of Mount Holly, Kay Franklin of Smackover, and Julia Nell (Boone) Snowden of Seattle; her three grandsons, Roshard, R.J., and Romahd; and a host of nieces, nephews and an abundance of cousins, students and friends.
Services will be held noon Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Victory Bible Church in El Dorado. Burial will be in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Mount Holly under the direction of Marks Funeral Home in Magnolia.