Robert Allen Shaw Jr., 56, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 at his home.
Robert was born on March 15, 1966 in Magnolia and was a mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Allen Shaw Sr.; sister, Melissa Sue Shaw; paternal grandparents, J.M. “Moody” and Virgie Shaw; and maternal grandparents, Burt Maness and Bobby Story.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Rachal Shaw; mother, Sarah Maness Shaw; grandchildren, Loki Fisher and Lucky Fisher of Magnolia; and a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.