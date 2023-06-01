Lester James Hawthorne, affectionately known as “LL”, was born to the late Gertrude Wafer and the late Arthur Lee Hawthorne on January 19, 1972 in Magnolia. On Monday, May 29, 2023, he entered his heavenly resting place.
He confessed his life to Christ at an early age and united with Mount Israel C.M.E. Church in Emerson. He would occasionally attend First Baptist Church, where he had a strong bond with Rev. Lacy Miles.
Lester was a “Jack of all Trades.” There wasn’t any job he couldn’t do or anything he couldn’t fix. He was also a kind soul. He would help anyone with any task until his health failed.
Lester was also an avid outdoorsman. He had a passion to hunt and fish. He was taught by his stepfather as a young boy.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, J.D. and Susie Bell Easter, and Clemon and Classie Hawthorne.
Those left to cherish his precious memories are his son, Davlin Hawthorne of Benton; stepfather, who raised him as his son, John Ira Wafer of Magnolia; sisters, Tomeka Wafer (Bo), Debra Sanders (Bryan), both of Magnolia, and Denice Hawthorne of Stamp; aunts, Ruby Jones (Earl), and Bertha Davis, both of Magnolia, Francis Warren (J.T.) of Lewisville and Marie McCowen of Nash, TX; nephew whom he adored, Stacee Christopher of Magnolia; special cousins, Damon Manning, Brian Cooper (Tammy), Al Wilson, Rodney Daniels (Kersia), Raylon Harper, Ray Daniels, Ricky Daniels and Freddie Easter (Flora) all of Magnolia, and Eddie Easter Jr. (Joyce) of Waldo, along with other family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Thursday, June 1 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of Life services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 2, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at Mount Israel Cemetery in Emerson (Atlanta Community) under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Rev. Gladys Fields will officiate. Rev. Lacy Miles will be the eulogist.