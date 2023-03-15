Gerald Thomas Roberson, 82, of Kaplan, LA, formerly of the Atlanta community in Columbia County, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Vermilion Healthcare Center in Kaplan, LA.
Gerald was born on September 12, 1940 in the Atlanta community in Columbia County to the late Andrew Thomas “Pebo” Roberson and Thelma Odessa (Colvert) Roberson. He was a member of the First Baptist Church Magnolia where her served many years as the custodian. He served in the United States Air Force.
Gerald started his career working and was promoted to inspector for Reed Tool Company in Houston. He then went on to become a deputy and jailer for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Houston. He retired as a heavy equipment operator and guard for the City of Houston, Washburn Tunnel.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Beverly Lynn Real; brother, Roland Andrew “Ron” Roberson; and daughter-in-law, Britt Roberson.
He is survived by his son, Charles Edward “Chuck” Roberson and Christine LaSalle of Kaplan, LA; brother, Steve (Faye) Roberson of Vivian, LA; grandchildren, Tiffany (Jose) Cuellar and Wayne (Heather) Winkler of Houston; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held at noon Thursday, March 16, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. David Watkins officiating.
Burial will be in the Magnolia City Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chuck Roberson, Steve Roberson, Jose Cuellar, Wayne Winkler and Robby Rogers.