Deborah Elaine Clark was born September 2, 1955, to the late Odowell and Myrth Clark.
She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved playing dominos. She also enjoyed caring for others which she did as a PCT at DaVita Dialysis for 14 years.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leroy "Sunny" Sweat; brothers, Larry, Randall, and Andy Clark; and sister, Janice Johnson.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Keith Clark of Stamps; two daughters, Lindsay Clark (Jeff) of Lewisville and Keshia Clark (Mark) of McNeil; six grandchildren, Kemarion Easter, Mark Gibson Jr., Darekus Birks, Lawaylon Gillard, Ja'Kayvion Clark and Mi'Kel Arnold; three sisters, Glenda McMahen (John) of Red Oak, TX, Marilyn Mathews (Dan) of Magnolia, and Cindy Williams (Dwayne) of Bryan, TX; two special friends, Wanda Phillips and Sherry Howard; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, longtime friends and the entire DaVita family.
The family will be having a private service. They thank everyone for their calls and messages during this difficult time.
