Ronnie C. Hicks, 72, of Willisville passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.
He was born, May 1, 1949 in Prescott to the late Adron C. Hicks and Maxine (White) Hicks Firm. He proudly served his country from 1968 to 1972 in the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War. He retired from Arkla Gas Company and later retired as a truck driver for Frank Thompson Transport.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenny Hicks.
Ronnie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Vicky Hicks of Willisville; three children, Randy Hicks and wife Susan of Murfreesboro, Jennifer Garner and husband Matt of Bismarck, Shannon Hicks and wife Crissi of Texarkana; seven grandchildren, Emily and Blake Baccaam of Alexander, Ashley and Jedd Lambert of Bismarck, Ross Whitley of Bismarck, Peyton Hicks and Gracen Hicks of Texarkana, Montana Garner and Houston Garner of Bismarck; a brother, Bo Hicks and wife Laurie of Magnolia; sister-in-law, Toni Hicks of Bella Vista; stepmother, Melba Hicks of Marysville; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021, at the Willisville Church of Christ with Cris May officiating. Burial will follow at Willisville Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Charles Long, Bobby Walthall, Danny Jarvis, Chris Long, Matthew Herring and Don Callicott.
