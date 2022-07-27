Mary Geneva Schroer, 63, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
Mary was born on April 7, 1959, in Little Rock to the late James Victor and Violet Leona (Bailey) Glodo. She was a retired certified nursing assistant and caregiver.
She was preceded in death by parents; and brother, James Victor Glodo Sr.
Mary is survived by her husband, James Schroer; children, Chantrice of East Camden, Christina (Josh) of Monticello, Patrick (Rene’), Shawna, and Michael of Missouri; grandchildren, Raquel (fiancé’ Trent) of Arkadelphia, Manuel of Magnolia, Jamie (Lubbock) of San Antonio, Texas, Alexander of Magnolia, Chance, Austin, Sarah, Scott, Madison, Chelsea, Thomas, Scarlet, and Catarina of Missouri; great grandchildren, C.J., Octavia, Logan, Wade, Noah, Reagan, and one on the way; niece, Krista (Jason) of Missouri; great nieces, Khristian, Dakota, Lyrik, MeKennah, and one son; numerous adopted children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held later date.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home Inc.
