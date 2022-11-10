James Calvin "J.C." Oliver, 84, of Emerson died November 4, 2022 at home surrounded by the love of his family.
Born in Haynesville, LA, on December 7, 1937, he was the son of the late Hayes Oliver and the late Carrie Edwards Oliver. He was a very matter-of-fact kind of man who said just what he meant.
He met and married Maxine Hatter 64 blessed years ago and they made their home in Emerson. Mr. Oliver drove a school bus for the Magnolia School District for many years.
J.C. was preceded in death by one son, Kenneth Oliver.
He leaves to cherish precious memories his wife, Maxine Hatter Oliver; his son, Joseph Oliver; his grandchildren, Steve Cooper and Jamal Cooper, and Angela Reed; his sister, Diane Fields; and scores of friends and young lives touched throughout the years.
Public viewing will be held at Henderson’s Mortuary, 614 Calhoun Road, Magnolia, from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, November 11 at the Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church 11585 U.S. 79 Haynesville, LA. Burial will follow at Gordon Cemetery, Haynesville.
