Glendell Randle, 78, of Taylor passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Updated: February 2, 2022 @ 6:35 pm
