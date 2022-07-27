Mother Ira Mae "Mama Tot" Ward was born on March 23, 1936 in Magnolia to Samuel and Mossie Poole Manning.
She passed from this life into glory on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center. She was 86.
"Mama Tot" or "Aunt Tot" was beloved in her community. She was a giving and loving person to all who came in contact with her. She was a natural homemaker. Her generous spirit was renown. She always had a smile, a kind or encouraging word or something delicious to share with you. Her chicken and dressing is legendary! "Aunt Tot" truly loved the Lord and was a member of the St. Phillips AME Church in Magnolia.
She was preceded in death by two of her children, Betty Hill and Hazel Ward; all of her brothers, J.W. Manning, Lewis Manning and Roosevelt Manning; and four of her sisters, Charlotte Coleman, Emma Louise Manning, Willie Mae Simmons and Beulah Carey.
She leaves cherished memories with her son, Calvin Ray (Gertrude) Ward of Bryan, TX; three daughters, Emma Gonzales of Lancaster, CA, Letha Gentry of Magnolia and Kelly Gentry (Danny) of Harbor City, CA; 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Gertie Manning, Nelving Green and Girlvie Grissom, all of Magnolia.
She will be sorely missed by her family and a great host of friends alike, including her very special friend, Mr. Melvin Cooper.
Public viewing will be noon to 4 p.m. Friday, July 29 at Henderson’s Mortuary, 614 Calhoun Road, Magnolia.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Freedom Church, 235 S. Frederick St., Magnolia, with Rev. Mickey Manning serving as eulogist.
All attendees are requested to wear masks.
Burial will follow at Kings Hill Cemetery, Magnolia, under the direction of Henderson Funeral Service.
