Billie Jean Smart, 89, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, April 2, 2023 at her home.
Billie Jean was born October 16, 1933 in Okolona to the late Floyd and Annie Lou (Pope) Beard.
She simply loved being a wife and mother. She and her husband Don were married 46 years before his passing, raising two children, Julie and Jeff. Her passion was family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and shopping with her daughter Julie in her younger days. During Jeff's school days she and her husband Don were always active working with the youth group at Asbury. For the last 25 years, she quietly and patiently loved and cared for countless homeless dogs she welcomed into her home.
She gave to anyone in need and blessed her family beyond measure.
Her love for her friends was constant and their laughter will be dearly missed. Her precious memory lives on in the hearts of all who cherish her.
The family wants to acknowledge the amazing team of mom's caregivers who have become our cherished friends.
Billie Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald Ray Smart; and her siblings, Carl Beard, Dooley Beard, Margie Burns, Lynn Strickland and Glen Hicks.
She is survived by her two children, Julie Hammons and husband Lamar of TexARKana, and Jeff Smart of Magnolia; two grandchildren, Jenny Watson and husband Justin of Murfreesboro, and Jonathan Hammons and wife Amanda of TexARKana; and great-grandchildren, Tate Hammons, Ellie Hammons, Kason Watson, Jace Watson and Hallie Watson; and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. David Moore and Pastor Jeremy Motes officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Asbury Methodist Church, Good Samaritan Fund. 1300 East University, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Hammons, Gary Hammons, Justin Watson, Ricky Hall, Richard Betts, Scott Rhoads, Sonny Higdon, and Thomas Wooley.