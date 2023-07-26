Anita Carol Armstrong, 59, of Waldo, formerly of Little Rock, transitioned from this life Monday, July 24, 2023 in Dallas.
Anita was born September 7, 1963 to Mary Ann (Strack) Smith and Gordon Murray Smith in Little Rock.
Anita worked at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Magnolia as an APN, and the Columbia County Ambulance Service in Magnolia as a dispatcher for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Anita is survived by her loving husband, Scott Armstrong of Waldo; stepmother, Mary Ann (Fischer) Smith of Little Rock; sister, Sharris Hall and husband Ricky of Waldo; stepsister, Susan Blue and her husband Randy of Little Rock; stepbrother, Kelly Tucker and wife Beverly of Little Rock; special nieces, Cristy Long and husband Jodie of Stephens, Donnarae Powell and husband Jonathan, and Maenita Cook, both of Waldo; special nephew, Shane Smith of Hot Springs; loving nieces and nephews, Karragen Long, Dixie Long, Parker Smith, Kason Powell, Madison Smith, Cash Powell, Dawson Cassidy, Trent Long, and Dustin Woods, and a host of additional nieces, nephews, and loved ones; stepson, Brent Armstrong and wife Cheryl of Anna, Texas; stepdaughters, Vanessa McGee and husband Brian of McKinney, Texas, and Elyse Trustey and husband Shawn of Waldo; step-grandchildren, Andrew McGee, Trevor McGee, Kaitlyn McGee, Joseph Armstrong, Zoey Trustey and Emerson Trustey; and all of her four-legged babies.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Bro. Anthony Needham will be the eulogist.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Damon Edwards, Jodie Long, Jonathan Powell, Scott Pennington, John Warren, Shermar Easter, Dr. Fred Murphy and Dr. John Alexander.
A special thanks to the UT Southwestern Clements Hospital and staff in Dallas, Texas for the care of our loved one during her time of need.
Masks are encouraged but not required while attending services. However, wearing masks ensures safety for you and others.