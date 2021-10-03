Betty Sue Rogers, 89, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at her home.
Betty was born April 4, 1932, in McNeil to the late George and Mary Susan (Sanders) Derrick and was a graduate of McNeil High School. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, where she was active in the Chapel Singers Choir and the Faith Sunday school class.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Gene Rogers; an infant brother, Gardner Derrick; brothers, John Derrick and Earl Derrick; and a sister, Della Wilson.
Betty is survived by her sons, Randall G. Rogers and wife Cathy of Keller, TX, and Craig Rogers and wife Tami of Magnolia; grandchildren, Mandy Kimbell and husband Garrett of North Richland Hills, TX, Amy McGill and husband Clint of Keller, TX, Trent Rogers and wife Abby of Bentonville, Ahna Farrar and husband Gary Don of Magnolia, and Trevor Rogers and wife Ashley of Hot Springs; great-grandchildren, Mason McGill, Molly McGill, Lucy McGill, Amelia Kimbell, Clara Kimbell, Bexton Rogers, Noah Farrar, Lyla Kate Farrar, Quin Farrar and Monroe Rogers; special caregivers, Jackie Monk and Glynda Reed; special Encompass Hospice R.N.’s Megan Smith and Rosalind Thomas; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
A visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 at Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery with a graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. with Bro. Dustin Wisely and Bro. David Watkins officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, Youth Building Fund, P.O. Box 456, Magnolia, AR 71754.
