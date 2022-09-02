On August 22, 2022, God called his beautiful daughter Joyce Annette Ward home to be with Him. She was born on February 18, 1956 in Magnolia to the late Gloria Jean Mack and the late J.W. Hardin.
She received her spiritual rearing in the Church of God in Christ, and fellowshipped with many churches in the surrounding areas of Springhill, LA, Taylor, Stamps and Magnolia. Her last church affiliation was with Mercy and Grace Baptist Church in Magnolia, under the leadership of Bishop Charles Blanks. While there, she was transitioning her life with God.
Those who preceded her in death are her parents; and two sisters, Pearlen Briggs and Deborah Ellison.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories three daughters, Eureka Hardin, Angela Crow and Jasmine Crow, all of Magnolia; bonus daughter, Tonyia Sharp of Magnolia; two sons, Dustin Hardin and Aaron Crow, both of Magnolia; stepson, Raylon Ward of TEXarkana; four sisters, Eva Jean Jefferson, Norma Jean Williamson and Carolyn Baker, all of Magnolia; and Deborah Hardin-Jones of Las Vegas, NV; three stepsisters, Clara Mae Jamerson and France Harden, both of Magnolia; and Shirley Harden of Taylor; five brothers, Perry Mack and Clifton Mack, both of Little Rock, Bernard Mack of Austin, TX; Douglas Hardin of Quartz Hills, CA, and Reginald Hardin of Nuevo, CA. Special moments will be cherished by her dear and best friend, Mae Bell Daniels. She will also remain in the hearts of her 15 grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; and friends who will truly miss her.
Visitation for Ms. Ward was held Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. No other public services will be rendered.