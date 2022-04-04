Sister Flossie Mae Snowden-Turner was the second child born the late J. P. and Ophelia Doss-Snowden on February 9, 1948. She departed this earthly home on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at UAMS in Little Rock.
Flossie was raised in a Christian family. She accepted Christ at the age of 12 under the leadership of Rev. J.A. Taylor at New Zion Baptist Church.
Flossie graduated from Walker High School in 1966. After graduation she attended Southern State College (SAU). She was employed by Firestone at the age of 19 and worked for Firestone/Amfuel for 42 years. She retired on February 9, 2010. Lastly, she was employed by the Magnolia School District from 2014-2020 as a substitute/paraprofessional.
Flossie loved attending church and held many positions as a faithful member of the New Zion Baptist Church. She was secretary of Sunday School and the Young Matrons, youth director, member of the choir, usher and she served on the hospitality committee. She was a member of the Walker Alumni Association Committee.
She loved traveling, shopping, and cooking. Most of all she loved spending time with family and friends. There was always joy and laughter during these times.
Flossie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rudolph Turner; her sisters, Iva Genell Snowden-Howell, Flora Jean Snowden-Harper and Linda Snowden; her brother, Paul Snowden.
She leaves to cherish her loving memories her children, Shantell (Curtis) Williams of Magnolia, Edwin (Tonya) Turner of Schertz, TX; stepson, Mark Turner of Magnolia; brother, Rev. Floyd (Marguerite) Johnson of Houston; brothers-in-law, Early Dale Howell and Arthur Harper, both of Magnolia; grandchildren, Savonte' Turner, Kacia Roby, Ja'Niya Turner and Aaliyah Willingham; special daughter, Angela Willingham; special sisters/cousins, Daisy Young, Earnestine Martin, Esther McRae, Polly McBride, Carla Martin and Ruthie Sharp; and a very long list of special friends that will truly miss her.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Thursday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A celebration of life service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at 23rd Psalms Cemetery in Magnolia, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. Pastor DeWayne Thompson will be the officiant/eulogist.
Viewing will not be held during services.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask while attending visitation and the funeral service.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guest book.