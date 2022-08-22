Infant Rilynn Robinson entered and departed from this earth on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.
Arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Updated: August 22, 2022 @ 5:51 pm
