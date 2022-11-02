Kennith Zane Gray, 84, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born January 21, 1938 to the late Arlis Laverne Gray and Dollie Bammah (Elmore) Gray. Kennith served in the Arkansas Army National Guard from 1956 to 1964. He was an ordained minister serving many area churches, preaching many services where he was a Licensed Funeral Director with Lewis Funeral Home, and served as a Columbia County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy.
Zane was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Matthew Jordon Morris; sister, Hattie Burge; and two brothers-in-law, William Edward Thurman and Jerry Staggs.
Zane is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Jane Gray of Magnolia; three children, Jeffery Zane Gray of Magnolia, Michael Wayne Gray and wife Barbara of Magnolia, and Angela Jane (Gray) Millican and husband Wayne of Cabot; four grandsons, Aaron and Sara Morris, Brandon Gray, Jonathon Gray, and Dustin and Katie Morris; three great-grandchildren, Jane Marie Morris, Jordynne Morris and Matthew Morris; two sisters, Yvonne and Jerry Payne and Ruby Staggs; two brothers-in-law, David Burge and Billy Thurman; and sister-in-law, Monty Thurman.
The family thanks Life Touch Hospice, Courtney Phillips, Marjorie Covington, and Columbia County Ambulance Service for the care, comfort and love that was shown to our family.
Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Charles Lloyd and Aaron Morris officiating under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
Burial will follow at Thurman Cemetery in Springhill, LA. Memorials may be made to Life Touch Hospice, 230 Champagnolle Road, El Dorado, Arkansas 71730.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Morris, Dustin Morris, Brandon Gray, Jonathon Gray, Tony Russell, Bo Burge and Jonathan Berry.
