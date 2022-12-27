Jimmy McCloud Bustion, 87, of Hammond, LA, formerly of El Dorado, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022 at the Hammond Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Jimmy was born on October 1, 1935 in Magnolia to the late Winfred and Myrtie Mae (Douglas) Bustion. He was a truck driver and retired from Miller Transporters, Inc. He was of the Baptist faith.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 58 years, Cina Louise (Ansarndi) Bustion; and sister, Wilma Goering.
He is survived by his children, Judy (David) McSwain of El Dorado, Patti (Ricardo) Rodriguez of Houston, Jamie Bustion of Crossett, and Carol DeVault of Ponchatoula, LA; grandchildren, Jordan Bustion of Crossett, Tanner (Kayla) DeVault of El Dorado, Makayla Fralick of Ponchatoula, and Lucas Rodriguez of Houston; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia with funeral services following at 2 p.m. The Rev. John Martin with Level Ground Fellowship Church in Crossett will officiate. Burial will be in the Magnolia Memorial Park Cemetery.