Horace “Bud” Biddle joined the Heavenly bound train to be with the Lord at 9 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at Christus St. Michael Hospital in TEXarkana.
He was born October 23, 1938, to the late Fannie and Printis Biddle.
Horace was a well-known safe, long haul truck driver. He would always say that he “traveled from sea to shining sea.” That was his way of saying that he saw the world.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents; cherished daughter, Annie Marie Biddle; eight brothers and three sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife, Addie Biddle; five children, Lois, David (Trice), Chelsea (Kevin), Takesha and Eva (Darius); a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and special friends who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be until 3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
No other public services will be rendered. Cremation services have been arranged.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
