Rudolph L. Harris, 59, of Magnolia passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, February 18, 2022.
He was born on February 22, 1962 in Magnolia to Abe Harris and Rosetta Dillard.
Rudolph accepted Christ at an early age under the leadership of the late Rev. Cal Sheppard Sr. Rudolph was a 1981 graduate of Magnolia High School. Shortly after graduating, he worked at Alcoa for 25 years, and was employed with Albemarle for the past 11 years.
Rudolph loved and devoted his time to his family. He enjoyed playing dominoes, and baking cakes. He could feed 12 people with one cake! He will always be remembered for his humbleness and famous saying, “Chile, you ain’t gone worry me!”
Rudolph was preceded in death by his grandmother, Bessie McClellan; mother, Rosetta Dillard; brothers, Randolph Harris, and Jerome Page; and sisters, Lorraine Page, and Patricia Johnson.
Rudolph leaves to cherish his memories with wife, Eloise Harris; two sons, RaShod L. (Shatarica) Harris and Ta’Ru A. Harris; daughter, Raelyn L. Harris; special daughter/niece, Daniel’le M. Barnes; three brothers, Larry (Aserene) Watts, Tyrone (Geneva) Dillard and John (Betty) Page; sister, Tracey (James) Ford; seven grandchildren, Paris Black, Jaedyn Black, TaKenya Davis, Houston Davis, Elijah Harris, Bre Harris and Kendall Harris; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial services for Rudolph Harris are private per family request.
The family of Rudolph Harris thanks everyone for kind words, prayers, and love shown during their time of bereavement.
Funeral arrangements are with Reed Funeral Home.