Raymond Harris, 57, of Magnolia passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center from injuries suffered in an automobile accident in Magnolia.
Funeral arrangements are pending with R.L. Reed Funeral Home of Magnolia.
Updated: June 30, 2021 @ 3:16 am
