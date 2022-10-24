Patsy A. Phillips, 72, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Life Touch Hospice House in El Dorado.
Funeral arrangements are pending with Reed Funeral Home.
Updated: October 24, 2022 @ 5:23 am
