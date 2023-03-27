Jackie Don Camp, 70, of Magnolia passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023 at his home.
Jackie was born October 27, 1952 in Magnolia to the late William Floyd Camp and Helen Ruth (Burrow) Camp.
Jackie graduated from Magnolia High School in 1972. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Army. He was stationed in Grafenwohr, Germany and Fort Hood, TX. He married the love of his life in 1973. They would have been married 50 years on April 5. He retired from Miller Transporters, Inc., in 2018. He enjoyed fishing and any type of hunting. He loved to cheer on the Hogs whether it be football, basketball, or baseball. There was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with his five grandchildren.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Floyd Camp; son, Jackie Wayne Camp; mother-in-law, Mary Landon; brothers, Ray Camp and Tommy Camp; and a sister, Barbara Kelly.
Jackie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Debbie Camp of Magnolia; son, Bradley Camp of Magnolia; daughter, Nicki Greening and husband Shaun of Little Rock; grandchildren, Lakyn Camp of Magnolia, Jacie Camp and Bailey Camp and their mother, Robbie Camp, all of Magnolia; Saxon Greening and Townes Greening, both of Little Rock; and two brothers, James Camp of Magnolia and Bill Camp of Bentonville.
Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Eric Goble officiating.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Tippen, Terry Tippen, Jason Camp, Johnny Ray Camp, Tommy Camp and Donny Camp.