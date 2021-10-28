Thomas McEachern, 79, of Emerson passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at the John R. Williamson Hospice House in El Dorado.
Thomas was born on February 13, 2021 in Springhill LA to the late Thomas Howard and Mildred Frances (Williams) McEachern. He served in the United States Air Force and was an avid hunter.
Thomas is survived by his daughter Terri Levine of Decatur, TX; granddaughter, Marisa Levine of Dallas; sister, Dona Williams and husband Billy of Emerson; nieces, Marla Rowe and husband Bill and Michelle Rich of Emerson; great-niece Marlena Brown of Magnolia; great nephews, Mason Rich and Max Rich of Magnolia.
Cremation services were provided by Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia, Arkansas.